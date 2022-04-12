LeAnn Rimes looks angelic in mesmerising sheer dress for CMT Awards The singer looked beautiful

LeAnn Rimes wowed audiences as she stepped out for the CMT Awards 2022 wearing a heavenly billowing ballgown. The 39-year-old singer graced the red carpet in the ethereal look, sending fans and followers into a fashion frenzy.

LeAnn looked angelic in the number from Georges Chakra, which boasted a bejewelled bodysuit layered under maxi length white sheer mesh layers, cut-out detailing, asymmetric one-shoulder silhouette and silver gem encrusted neckline hem. The star paired the fairytale number with a pair of barely-there silver heels, finessing her saintly aesthetic.

The singer clasped a pearlescent white clutch bag with diamante detailing to complete the look and accessorized with a glittering diamond bracelet with a delicate ring attachment. She sported a pair of matching diamond stud earrings for a lavish head-to-toe jewellery ensemble.

LeAnn wore her blond hair down and parted in the middle, adding a touching of minimalist sophistication to her dazzling outfit. She opted for a natural but radiant makeup look, consisting of a rose pink lip, perfectly glowing skin, dark smokey eye and a gentle powdering of pretty pink blush.

LeAnn looked stunning in the gown

Fans on Twitter were quick to express their awe at LeAnn's lovely look. "She looks stunning," one commented, while another added: "You looked beautiful as always!" A third penned: "A Grecia goddess," and a fourth agreed, saying: "You look great!"

The star graced the red carpet in style

Earlier this month, LeAnn enthralled fans wearing a black frock that featured a sizeable cut-out across her waist and fringing. The star posed behind the scenes of a photoshoot in the dress and share the clip with followers via social media.

LeAnn dazzled fans with her performance at the event

Fans went wild over her appearance, with one responding to the post: "Why do you have to be so pretty, LeAnn?" A second added: "Well damn. You're so amazingly beautiful @leannrimes." Others echoed the sentiment, telling LeAnn how "stunning" and "gorgeous" she is.

