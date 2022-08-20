LeAnn Rimes has wowed fans after sharing a video of herself singing an acoustic version of her new song Awakening.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes floors fans in revealing cut-out swimsuit

Rocking a gold shimmery swimsuit, LeAnn was in her pool and had been enjoying a dip as her hair and suit were both wet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: LeAnn Rimes performs 'beautiful' acoustic music in swimming pool

She then began singing, "my heart's awakening, awakening," and fans loved the sneak peek of her new music, which will come when she releases the upcoming album God's Work.

"Awakening has been one of my favorite moments on God’s Work from the moment we wrote it. and to see so many of you connecting with it in the way you have has made my heart SO full," she captioned the video.

MORE: LeAnn Rimes looks phenomenal in daringly low lace dress

MORE: LeAnn Rimes wows fans in silky lingerie in revealing new photo

"If you haven’t listened yet, be sure to tap the link in my profile to listen and share it far and wide. I love you all so very much. Let's awaken together."

"I just listened to Awakening for the first time. It is so powerful and resonates with me so much. I have been a fan since you and I were both young and you were singing Blue," commented one fan as another added: "Beautiful voice always."

God's Work will be released on 16 September

The singer is continuing to win over new fans each day, recently remarking upon her journey to fame from the age of 14 to the present as she is set to turn 40 at the end of the month and still making music.

"The one thing about me is I have a lot of grit. And I have a lot of resilience. If I wasn't resilient, I wouldn't be here," she said in an interview with CBS Mornings.

"I mean, there's been many times in my life that I could've easily chosen a different way out or just not come back from where I was. But I have such a fight. That rebellion that has gotten me into trouble many times has also saved my life."