Ruth Langsford's new £40 earrings look just like Princess Kate's £1,400 diamond set

Ruth Langsford just launched her new Diamonique jewellery collection with QVC - and there’s a £40 pair of earrings that look so similar to Princess Kate’s!

The Princess of Wales loves luxury jeweller Kiki McDonough's Classic Cushion Drop Earrings so much she has no fewer than four looks, including a £1,400 set that's so similar to Ruth’s: white topaz gems which dangle from an 18ct white gold and diamond hoop.

Kate was first spotted wearing her luxury Kiki McDonough earrings in 2018

Prince William’s wife was spotted wearing the Kiki McDonough diamonds for a casual visit to Coach Core Essex at Basildon Sporting Village in 2018.

KATE'S EARRINGS: Classic Cushion Drop Earrings, £1,400, Kiki McDonough

The royal style icon combined the earrings with a tweed Smythe blazer, black skinny jeans and a matching polo neck along with Aquatalia ankle boots.

GET THE LOOK: Ruth Langsford Diamonique Drop Earrings, £40, QVC

Loose Women star Ruth’s drop earrings are a stunning lookalike for Kate’s luxe look, but they’re made from emerald cut simulated gemstones and tapered baguette white simulated diamonds set in polished sterling silver.

Ruth Langsford Diamonique Necklace, £40, QVC

The special Diamonique collection was launched in September to celebrate Ruth’s five year anniversary with QVC, and the designs are meant to be timeless and go seamlessly from day to night with any outfit.

It’s an affordable capsule collection with just a handful of pieces, including a dress watch and cocktail ring, as well as a pendant necklace to match the royal-look earrings.

