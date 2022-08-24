Ruth Langsford's romantic floral tea dress enchants This Morning viewers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford lit up our screens on Wednesday as she joined Rylan Clark on This Morning, dressing to enchant in a stunning floral tea dress.

SEE: Ruth Langsford wows in striking blazer and skinny jeans

The 62-year-old star looked beautiful in a balloon-sleeved frock adorned with vibrant florals in a blend of yellow, green and purple hues. Complete with an elegant deep-V neckline, romantic puffed sleeves and waist-cinching bodice, Ruth's figure-flattering dress is the perfect piece for a transitional wardrobe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford films inside Hollywood-worthy wardrobe at home

Ruth amped up the glamour of her dress with dusky rose heels, but we can see it looking equally chic with white trainers or brown suede boots on cooler autumn days.

Looking radiant as ever, the presenter styled her honey-blonde hair in a voluminous blow dry, adding a smokey bronze eye look to complete her ageless beauty glow.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's favourite cleaning gadget is now in the Amazon sale with 32% off

Ruth joined Rylan to host This Morning on Wednesday

According to co-host Rylan, Ruth's dress makes her "look like a goddess," and we have to agree. If you're also loving Ruth's dress, this elegant blue floral dress boasts the same figure-flattering silhouette - and at just £26, that's a deal we can't say no to.

Blue Floral Midi Dress, £26, New Look

Want something a little more vampy? This stunning puff-sleeved midi features a statement cut-out waistline to accentuate your silhouette, while the sophisticated high neckline makes it a perfect wedding guest ensemble.

Puff Sleeve Midi, £88, ASOS

Ruth's glamorous appearance on This Morning comes days after she admitted she suffered "empty nest syndrome" after her son Jack left home for university.

WOW: This Morning's Ruth Langsford stuns with new summer hair transformation

RELATED: Ruth Langsford wows in vivid blazer and matching heels

The TV star revealed she spent days "sniffing his pillow" after the teenager moved out of the family’s £3million home, as she and husband Eamonn Holmes adjusted to everyday life without him.

"I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome. The day we dropped Jack off at university, we said goodbye and, as we got around the corner, I burst into tears and Eamonn was crying too," Ruth told Woman & Home.