Drop everything! Ruth Langsford's camo utility jacket is FINALLY back in stock

We revealed Ruth Langsford's clever fashion formula when it comes to dressing smart, but we can't forget her key pieces when it comes to more casual looks. The Loose Women star unveiled her new camo utility jacket for QVC just weeks ago, and it sold out seemingly in an instant!

Well, Ruth herself has just revealed that the versatile jacket that's so perfect for autumn is back in stock! The £75 wardrobe basic – available in three different colourways – is so popular though, that we recommend grabbing one as soon as you can.

The khaki look is a true classic - and Ruth showed it looks great, styling it with Ruth Langsford Wedge Trainers.

Ruth Langsford Style Statement Printed Utility Jacket, three colours available, £75, QVC

The TV presenter first unveiled the new look in early August, modelling the looks herself on Instagram to the tune of Shirley Ellis' I See It, I Like It, I Want It.

Ruth announced the re-stock - advising 'be quick!'

In her caption, she said: "SO EXCITED….my new Camo Utility Jacket launches tonight on @qvcuk!!! Choose from Khaki, Blue or Grey."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford models her fab utility jacket

With autumn fashion on all of our minds, we couldn't think of a more perfect fashion staple to add to our wardrobes right now.

