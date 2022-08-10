Did you notice Ruth Langsford's easy fashion formula? You're going to want to copy it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has aced daytime dressing, and we’ve cracked the code on how she does it! The Loose Women star has been stepping out lately in a timeless combination - a blazer and heels - giving it her own modern summer twist.

There are three pieces to the look: a tailored blazer in a summer-ready hue; either trousers or skinny jeans, depending on the occasion; and last but not least, the real key to Ruth's classic combo – comfortable pink sandals for a pop of colour.

"I want to remain stylish and fashion-forward, but I also want to be comfortable," Ruth has said – and her style formula ticks all the boxes

The ITV presenter has worn this fashion formula on multiple occasions, and we've taken note.

In July she dressed the look down with dark blue skinny jeans for the QVC Feeling Fabulous event, wearing a pink Ruth Langsford QVC T-shirt emblazoned with the word 'Love' underneath a white blazer.

Most recently, in a behind the scenes shot from Loose Women posted on Instagram, she rocked a bright pink Next blazer with a rose-coloured tee.

We spotted that on that occasion, too, Ruth opted to elevate the combo with, what else? Stylish pink heels!

If you'd like to copy her formula, you can find white and pink blazers everywhere from H&M to Marks & Spencer. Here are two of our favourites.

Ruth famously has a collection with QVC, and unfortunately her pink heels have sold out! You can still find a similar pair on Amazon or the high street, though.

When Ruth spoke of working on her QVC line she gave some insight into her fashion philosophy.

“I’m probably designing things for myself if I’m honest but I think that resonates with so many women of my age group, and older, who have the same problems I have buying clothes,” she said.

“I want to remain stylish and fashion-forward, but I also want to be comfortable.”

