Ruth Langsford looks amazing in super flattering skinny jeans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Loose Women presenter Ruth Langsford can't contain her excitement about the upcoming Feeling Fabulous event - and she has just teased fans with a glimpse of her favourite item of clothing.

SEE: Ruth Langsford's unconventional dream wedding dress was nothing like her bridal gown

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ruth shared a video of herself excitedly packing up all her top picks for the event, including pieces from her own line which she plans to showcase on the QVC UK catwalk. Interestingly, all of the items on the shortlist were tops and jackets because Ruth is sticking to her go-to, deep blue skinny jeans!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford is gorgeous in her go to skinny jeans on Instagram

Ruth, 62, even wore her super flattering skinny jeans in the video. They are cut just above the ankle, which is perfect for summer and looked fantastic with her soft pink jersey top.

Ruth's gorgeous comfy jeans are a favourite

The versatile pair are perfect to team with the clothes Ruth showcased in the video, from the white, red and orange blouses to the camouflage print jackets which she designed herself. She enthused: "Print is going to be really big this autumn!"

Ruth picks patterns for autumn

The Loose Women stars one million-strong Instagram fanbase liked what they saw, including This Morning's Vanessa Feltz. who commented: "So excited. Trying to decide what to wear." Fans loved her look with one adding: "What a beautiful stunning lady you really are Ruth." A third fan said: "You are gorgeous xxx."

We immediately hunted down Ruth's dark blue cropped skinny jeans and it turns out you can buy them from M&S.

Skinny cropped jeans, £40, M&S

The jeans are available in three shades and in sizes 6 to 16.

SHOP: 18 swimsuits with tummy control for your next holiday

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals the meaningful details behind daughter Rose’s wedding outfit

Ruth captioned the post: "Only two more sleeps until my big Feeling Fabulous event in association with @qvcuk!!" And she invited fans to check out the website link in her Instagram bio tickets to the event.

Last week, Ruth unveiled her stunning walk-in wardrobe for the very first time.

As she conducted a makeup tutorial from the Surry home she shares with her husband and fellow TV presenter Eamonn Holmes, 62, fans caught a glimpse of the white drawers and matching white shelving filled with beautiful ornaments and trinkets.

What a wardrobe!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.