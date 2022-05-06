Kaley Cuoco stuns in bridal look days after going public with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey The actress wore a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown

Kaley Cuoco dressed to the nines on Thursday for a "very special evening" and opted to wear the most gorgeous white dress, just days after going public with her new actor boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley Cuoco shares bedroom selfie with Tom Pelphrey after revealing romance

The actress took to Instagram to share new photos with fans, and they were in awe of her latest look by Zuhair Murad.

"Happy girl, a special evening wearing a special dress @zuhairmuradofficial @manoloblahnik: happy glam @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @hairbymarilee @jamiemakeup @lubastailoring (love you John)," she captioned the photos.

Kaley Cuoco enjoys date night – but it's not what it seems

Inside Kaley Cuoco's bespoke $12m mansion she built with ex Karl Cook

The stunning snaps show her posing in the garden of her $12million LA mansion whilst donning a gorgeous white lace dress with off-shoulder short sleeves, which featured a tight bodice and full skirt. In the other photos, The Flight Attendant star also showed a closer look at her stunning braided hairstyle.

Kaley Cuoco looked stunning in a Zuhair Murad white dress

"So dreamy," commented This is Us star Chrissy Metz, whilst Brad Goreski remarked: "She's BEAUTIFUL."

A follower added: "The hair reminds me of Meg Ryan in Sleepless in Seattle, the dress looks so beautiful on you!"

"You look amazing and so at peace!" wrote a third, clearly making reference to her newfound love.

The actress went public with her new love this week

Kaley divorced her husband of three years, Karl Cook, in September last year, and this week she went Instagram official with her new partner.

The actress shared a collection of pictures, which started off with a picturesque photo of a swimming pool, before leading to several photos of her and her new partner, Tom, who plays Ben Davis in Ozark.

Alongside the loved-up pictures of them together, Kaley wrote: "Life lately 'the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey."

Fans were quick to react to Kaley's news, with one writing: "Beaming with joy for you," while another wrote: "So happy for you." A third added: "Such happy news."