Kaley Cuoco thanks boyfriend for 'saving' her in emotional birthday tribute to him The couple are moving fast

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, only went public with their romance a few months ago, but it looks like things are going extremely well for them.

The Flight Attendant actress declared her love for the Ozark star in an emotional post which celebrated his 40th birthday.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco wows in bridal look as she pays tribute to close friend

Taking to Instagram, Kaley made an unexpected confession as she thanked him for everything he's done for her in the short time they've been together.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways," she wrote. "Happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you... the world lit up the day you were born I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

Kaley paid tribute to Tom on his birthday

While she didn't elaborate on what struggles he helped save her from, it's clear that Kaley is on cloud nine with Tom.

Her gushing tribute comes a little over a month after her divorce to her second husband, Karl Cooke, was finalized.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco reveals new project coming soon after The Flight Attendant finale

MORE: Kaley Cuoco enjoys family day with sister Briana in the wake of The Flight Attendant news

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the proceedings were wrapped up by a judge on Monday 20 June in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Kaley's divorce to Karl was finalized in June 2022

They'd been married for three years but called time on their romance in a shock split.

Kaley and Karl announced their break up in September of 2021, releasing a statement which read: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Kaley is loving life with Tom

They continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

The actress was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.