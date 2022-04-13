Kaley Cuoco dazzles in black for emotional red carpet appearance The HBO Max show is coming back soon!

Kaley Cuoco's week took an emotional turn as she hit the red carpet in Los Angeles to celebrate a major career milestone.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco models sparkling diamond on ring finger – and wow

The actress completely turned it up for the premiere event for the second season of The Flight Attendant, the show she produces and stars in.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco shares exciting career news

She attended the event in an absolutely breathtaking Dior black dress that featured a crystallized bodice that hugged her waist and a tulle skirt that cascaded in ruffles as she walked.

Kaley looked stunning at the event with her blonde hair falling behind her while she attended with her cast and crew mates, including her sister Briana, who has a recurring role on the series, and her close friend and co-star Zosia Mamet.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco adds to her brood with adorable adoption update

She shared pictures from the night on social media as well, emotionally penning: "Where do I begin?! We finally got to celebrate @flightattendantonmax last night, and to say I'm proud of everyone is an understatement!" then proceeding to thank her entire glam team.

Kaley attended the premiere of season two of her acclaimed show

The critically acclaimed HBO Max show will premiere on 21 April, with the trailer having dropped earlier this month to considerable discourse.

Fans are already incredibly intrigued by the plot points of the upcoming season, which see Kaley's character, Cassie Bowden, find more stability in her life after deciding to sober up and work with the CIA.

MORE: The Flight Attendant shares first look at Sharon Stone in season two – and fans react

MORE: Kaley Cuoco resembles a jewelry store with extremely extravagant dress

However, she soon realizes that life may be a little more tangled than she'd hoped, with the trailer even dropping several doppelganger Cassies on us, setting up for a plot that could go anywhere.

The official synopsis for the new episodes reads: "Season two finds Cassie Bowden living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.

The trailer for season two of The Flight Attendant

"But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.