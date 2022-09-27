Frankie Bridge wears plunging cream dress in sassy unseen picture

On Monday evening, the gorgeous Frankie Bridge shared some never-seen-before pictures of her latest photoshoot with the brand she has a clothing range with; F&F at Tesco.

We loved seeing all the previously unseen shots of the former singer getting her glam on for the latest collection which is dropping soon.

In one snap that she shared on her Instagram story, was a smouldering upclose shot of herself with her makeup fully applied by her trusted professional, Malin Cole. The mother-of-two can be seen with her newly shaggy bob coiffed, perfectly glowing skin, and a luscious cream body-con dress that had a plunging neckline. Wow!

She also uploaded a reel of her working day on her main feed, which featured the star trying on outfits in the very plush Sanderson Hotel in London.

Frankie looked incredible in her body con dress

She said: "So excited to share the next collection for @fw_bridge.We’ve just completed our latest shoot… throughout the night in London… and I can’t wait to show you all of the amazing knitwear and party pieces!! Thank you so much to @sandersonsocial for providing such a great space for the team to use as a base during the shoot… and to your amazing team for taking care of us… including the cocktails. Getting into that bed at 3am felt like heaven! Sneak peaks coming soon."

We last saw the TV personality on Loose Women on Thursday, and she looked as chic as ever, rocking a bright red dress. The star wore the scarlet frock from Mango for her return to the Loose Women panel after a break - and viewers were quick to comment on the striking style, which she teamed with a pair of glossy black thigh-high boots. So chic.

Taking to Instagram to share her latest getup, the former Saturdays singer wrote: "Finally back with the ladies again… and my first @loosewomen with an audience!!!"

Fans instantly headed to the comments to express their love for the red frock. One wrote: "Love this dress sooo much!" Another added: "Gorgeous dress and I absolutely love your boots!"

