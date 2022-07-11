Frankie Bridge celebrates heatwave in the most well-put together outfit ever

Laura Sutcliffe
Loose Women's Frankie Bridge looked incredible on the ITV show wearing a peach knitted top and wide leg paper bag trousers by Reiss that the former Saturdays star shared on Instagram.
Frankie Bridge always looks stunning, no matter what. The gorgeous TV star wore a truly classic, well, put together outfit on Loose Women on Friday, and we can't stop thinking about it.
READ: Frankie Bridge debuts the dreamiest blazer – and wait 'til you see the colour
The beautiful former Saturdays singer took to Instagram rocking her latest look, which consists of a light pink knitted top and a pair of maroon, paper bag trousers by Reiss. She said: "Heatwave is incoming! Yes England!!!#ootd."
WATCH: Frankie Bridge WOWS in red latex dress
We've tracked down the trousers, and they are currently on sale for £95.00. However, they are selling out fast, so don't delay if you wish to invest!
MORE: Frankie Bridge debuts new look in sporty gym leggings
The star added snappy high heels, a chunky necklace, and is still sporting her fabulous long locks, a change from her shorter style she is known for.
Fans loved Frankie's latest outfit
Fashion is a big part of Frankie's life, she has a franchise called 'Frankie's Faves' - bargain buys she shares on Instagram every Sunday, and of course, her sellout range with F&F at Tesco that you can also purchase online at Next.
Raya Wide Leg Pull-On Trousers, £95, Reiss
Speaking about her range online, the brunette beauty said: "Can't believe I'm finally writing this… but… I'm so excited to be launching my very own brand… @fw_bridge. It's been a dream of mine to create stylish… sustainable… size inclusive… and affordable clothing.
"Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves I've wanted to create my own brand for a long time… so I can't wait to see people wearing our pieces!!! I hope you'll love it as much as I do! #fwbridge."
MORE: Frankie Bridge models stylish swimsuit poolside – and looks stunning
The star has become well-known for her glam high street looks, and we’re always adding dresses from her Instagram posts to our shopping baskets.
READ: Frankie Bridge's ultra sassy bodycon dress has the best price tag
Previously speaking to HELLO! about her fashion sense, the author explained: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly." We love the mix of both Frankie - you're outfit goals.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.