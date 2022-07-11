Frankie Bridge celebrates heatwave in the most well-put together outfit ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge always looks stunning, no matter what. The gorgeous TV star wore a truly classic, well, put together outfit on Loose Women on Friday, and we can't stop thinking about it.

READ: Frankie Bridge debuts the dreamiest blazer – and wait 'til you see the colour

The beautiful former Saturdays singer took to Instagram rocking her latest look, which consists of a light pink knitted top and a pair of maroon, paper bag trousers by Reiss. She said: "Heatwave is incoming! Yes England!!!#ootd."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge WOWS in red latex dress

We've tracked down the trousers, and they are currently on sale for £95.00. However, they are selling out fast, so don't delay if you wish to invest!

MORE: Frankie Bridge debuts new look in sporty gym leggings

The star added snappy high heels, a chunky necklace, and is still sporting her fabulous long locks, a change from her shorter style she is known for.

Fans loved Frankie's latest outfit

Fashion is a big part of Frankie's life, she has a franchise called 'Frankie's Faves' - bargain buys she shares on Instagram every Sunday, and of course, her sellout range with F&F at Tesco that you can also purchase online at Next.

Raya Wide Leg Pull-On Trousers, £95, Reiss

Speaking about her range online, the brunette beauty said: "Can't believe I'm finally writing this… but… I'm so excited to be launching my very own brand… @fw_bridge. It's been a dream of mine to create stylish… sustainable… size inclusive… and affordable clothing.

"Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves I've wanted to create my own brand for a long time… so I can't wait to see people wearing our pieces!!! I hope you'll love it as much as I do! #fwbridge."

MORE: Frankie Bridge models stylish swimsuit poolside – and looks stunning

The star has become well-known for her glam high street looks, and we’re always adding dresses from her Instagram posts to our shopping baskets.

READ: Frankie Bridge's ultra sassy bodycon dress has the best price tag

Previously speaking to HELLO! about her fashion sense, the author explained: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly." We love the mix of both Frankie - you're outfit goals.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.