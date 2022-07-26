Frankie Bridge's £39 dress is going to sell out quick - just you wait

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge's collection with F&F at Tesco has proved majorly popular and new styles are dropping daily. This week, the brand's Instagram account shared a snap of the star modelling her latest design; a bright orange beach dress that has a price tag of just £39.

The picture showed a very sunkissed Frankie wearing the frock, on a tropical beach with the perfect sea backdrop. How gorgeous? The caption read: "Bring some brightness to the beach with FW Bridge!"

The snap generated lots of interest - and it's easy to see why. The dress is ideal for a summer holiday and to wear during the heatwave the UK has been experiencing recently.

Currently, all sizes are available online, but we have a feeling it will become a sellout, so don't delay if this little number is on your wishlist.

The mother-of-two loves fashion and has had lots of collaborations with brands over the years, favouring high street pieces over designer threads. But her latest team up with Tesco has been one the former Saturdays star has been super passionate about.

Frankie's dress:

FW Bridge Ivie Textured Strappy Coral Pink Midi Dress, £36, F&F at Next

Announcing the news online in May, the 33-year-old author said: "I’m so excited to be launching my very own brand! It’s been a dream of mine to create stylish, sustainable, size inclusive, and affordable clothing. Finding a home within @fandfclothing was the perfect fit!"

She added: "Believe me when I say… a lot of thought… passion and hard work has gone into each and every piece!

Button through tiered maxi dress with lace trim detail in orange, £46, ASOS

"Thanks to you guys and the incredible response I get each week from #frankiesfaves I’ve wanted to create my own brand for a long time… so I can’t wait to see people wearing our pieces!!! I hope you’ll love it as much as I do!"

