Frankie Bridge steals the show in one of her best looks yet The Loose Women star made a triumphant return

Frankie Bridge has been enjoying her summer break, but during the week she made a return to the Loose Women studios with an awesome look.

The former Saturdays star rocked a knitted ensemble, with a cropped that offered a small glimpse at her incredibly toned abs, alongside a matching skirt that went down to near the floor. The skirt had a daring feature with it, as it had a thigh-high slit, and Frankie's luscious thigh-high boots stretched up to meet it.

The star was continuing with her gorgeous next locks, with the short hair only making it halfway down her neck.

Frankie loved being back at the studios, as she enthused: "1st day back with my ladies… and it felt so good!"

Fans were similarly as excited to have her back on screen, as one said: "You look incred!! Smashed it," and a second posted: "Oh this outfit it cuuuuute."

A third added: "Absolutely love your gorgeous boots, I really want those boots," and a fourth wrote: "I can see your ABS through a KNITTED GARMENT."

Frankie made a stylish return

Many others complimented her hairstyle and shared their beliefs that she might soon be heading for a pixie cut.

Last month, the mum-of-two stunned when she modelled a gorgeous white top and a bright orange skirt that was perfect for the beach.

The presenter wowed with her toned legs as she posed in the ensemble, which featured another daring thigh-high slit.

The star always looks so glamorous

In her other photos, Frankie posed in a dazzling pink dress that looked like the dreams of any prom queen, and a beautiful lacy shirt and skirt combo.

Fans were blown away by the photos, as one shared: "I want all the pieces you look BEAUTIFUL!" and a second said: "Absolutely stunning collection."

A third enthused: "Seriously though…how are you hotter and more beautiful now than EVER???" and a fourth posted: "My favourite girl in the world. Absolutely beautiful in my eyes."

