Frankie Bridge just wore a £32 Zara dress on Loose Women - sell-out alert!

Frankie Bridge looked incredible on Tuesday's Loose Women wearing a stunning dress from Zara. We adored the print; it's Zebra and totally spot on for summer. It came in loose material and featured a sassy split at the side. Costing £32.99, all sizes are currently on sale, but for how long is anyone's guess.

Frankie was also wearing brown high heels from Public Desire, and she made a funny remark about how she was standing in them. Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, the mother-of-two said: "If you ever want to know how awkward I feel… check out my toes… all that tension is right there! #ootd #awkward."

It appears that the former Saturdays star is loving the Spanish high street store right now. As part of her 'Frankie Faves' franchise that she uploads to Instagram each Sunday, the brunette beauty recently showed her new pink dress with fans, and it came from the much-loved store, and cost £39.99.

Frankie looked radiant in the soft candy pink number that featured delicate straps, a sweetheart neckline, a midi length and a bustier bodice. She went barefoot as she slipped the summer dress on, letting the vibrant item speak for itself. She captioned the stylist post: “A little #frankiesfaves @zara haul… keep or return! Pretty much loved it all… so had to be brutal!”

Frankie looked amazing in her Zara

The TV host’s followers loved the frock and were quick to praise the star on her fashion concoctions. “The pink dress on you,” one penned with a heart-eyes emoji, while another said: “Love!!!” A third added: “Stunning lady,” and a fourth commented: “I want it all.”

Frankie's dress:

Zebra Print Dress, £32.99, Zara

Previously speaking to HELLO! about her fashion sense, the author explained: "I like to feel feminine but I don't like to feel too girly-girly." We love the mix of both Frankie - you're outfit goals!

