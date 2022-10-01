Mayim Bialik reveals her mom sends her fashion 'reports' on her Jeopardy outfits The Big Bang Theory star is the host of the popular game show

Mayim Bialik has legions of loyal fans - and some critics too! The star is now the host of Jeopardy and her mom has been weighing in on her choice of outfits for the gig.

During an interview on The Late late Show with James Corden, Mayim confessed that her mother writes up a report on her fashion choices after every episode.

"She will send me screenshots of every episode in case I forgot what I was wearing in that particular episode, and I'll get a little report like, 'I really like this blazer, not so crazy about this top,'" Mayim said.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie praises late Alex Trebeck as she wraps hosting duties on Jeopardy

She continued: "She always manages to capture a screenshot when I'm in the middle of a [strange expression]. I just think, she's got a whole half hour, find a better screenshot."

The Big Bang Theory actress locked in her deal with the game show earlier this year and now splits hosting duties with Ken Jennings.

Mayim admits it's difficult to deal with the judgement over her appearance, however.

Mayim is the new host of Jeopardy

"Most men wear suits when they go there, so yeah," she told The Post. "The fact is we don’t live in a culture where I can wear a gray suit and then a blue suit, but maybe next year we’ll see. I don’t think anyone should think about it so much, especially me."

And when it comes to red carpets, she feels there shouldn't be so much pressure to find something unique and stand out to wear.

Mayim revealed to James Corden what her mom thinks of her outfits

"I’m one of these people who think red carpets should have a standard set of dresses for women so we don't have so many. You can do long sleeve or short sleeve — that's it and everybody goes home."

