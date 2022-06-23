Kelly Ripa is a hot pink host in promotional photo for Generation Gap The star has a big new show in the works

Kelly Ripa is gearing up for something very exciting and she's got a bold new look to go with her upcoming project.

The star has given an exciting update on her game show, Generation Gap, and revealed a promotional photo and the premiere date.

In the image, Kelly has ditched her go-to long skirts and sky-high heels which have become her firm favorites when hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Instead, Kelly wowed in a hot pink power suit and sleek, black shirt. She wore her blonde hair in gentle curls and had an old-style telephone in one hand and an iPhone in the other.

She captioned the image: "I can't wait to play #GenerationGap with all of you! Don’t miss the Series Premiere July 7 at 9/8c on ABC, and stream on Hulu."

Kelly wowed in a hot pink power suit in the promotional photo for Generation Gap

Her fans were equally as thrilled and commented: "Incoming - Massive Hit Show," and, "I cannot wait," while others said she looked "amazing," and loved the color of her outfit too.

Kelly recently left New York to film the show in Los Angeles, but Generation Gap has been a long time coming. It was first planned and ordered three years ago, though only got a slot on the ABC line-up just now.

Kelly normally wears long skirts and dresses on LIVE!

Sparking an epic "battle of the ages," the show is in fact a revival from a similar competition popular in the late 1960's. It's produced by the host's production company with her husband, Mark Consuelos, known as Milojo, alongside none other than Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot, as well as MGM Television.

The comedy quiz show groups family members of different generations, making them work together to answer questions about each other’s generations, featuring pop-culture trivia and challenges.

