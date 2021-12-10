SATC's Nicole Ari Parker dazzles in tiny gold mini dress The And Just Like That star looked sensational

Nicole Ari Parker is the new girl in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, and she's making sure nobody can miss her.

The star, 51, looked like a sequinned bombshell for the premiere of the movie and when she shared photos of herself on Instagram, the response was overwhelming.

Nicole showed off her fabulous figure and her sass as she strut her stuff for the camera.

WATCH: The trailer for Sex and the City revival

Her gold Oscar de la Renta gown glistened and she commanded attention - which she got.

The model and actress' social media followers lavished her with praise and wrote: She's off to, "resuscitate Sex In the City, where's the defibrillator? Clear," and others called her, "stunning," and said they'd be tuning in just to see her.

Beyonce's mom, Tina Lawson, felt the clip was so savvy, she needed to repost it on Instagram too.

Nicole looked amazing in an Oscar de la Renta dress

Nicole is causing a stir as one of the new characters in the reboot. She plays Lisa Todd Wexley, a socialite mom who Charlotte - played by Kristin Davis - wants to become besties with.

The first two episodes of the hotly-anticipated new series debuted on HBO Max in the US and Sky Comedy in the UK on Thursday 9 December, and many fans couldn't wait to get stuck into the new episodes.

Nicole doesn't shy away from bold looks

However, viewers couldn't quite believe their eyes after the show aired a major twist at the end of the first episode, which you can find out about here.

But warning! Major spoilers ahead!

While two episodes have already been released, the rest of the series is set to drop weekly on Thursdays.

