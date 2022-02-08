Sydney Sweeney turns heads in two-piece outfit - and you'll want her SOREL sneakers too The star was soaking up the sun in Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney made a style statement with her outfit during a dog walk in Los Angeles and fans will be clambering to recreate her look.

The Euphoria actress beamed the cameras as she was snapped with her pet pooch in the California sunshine.

Sydney wore a flesh-colored two-piece outfit comprised of shorts and a crop top and she teamed it with a lightweight, long jacket.

But there wasn't a high-heel in sight for Sydney, who wore a pair of super cute, SOREL Kinetic Breakthru Tech Lace Sneakers in Eraser Pink.

Her edgy footwear was both practical and on trend and she'll no doubt have fans rushing to get their hands on a pair, which retail for $130.

The 24-year-old - who is also famous for her role in The White Lotus - recently made a bold statement about working in Hollywood and the flesh-baring scenes she has created for Euphoria.

Speaking to The Independent, she said there is a "double standard" when it came to women and men taking off their clothes in film.

"When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it's completely different."

Sydney added that there was still "stigma against actresses who get naked on screen".

She reiterated the point to Cosmopolitan magazine and said: "There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work.

But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They're not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role."

As for what it's like to film the nude scenes, she admitted: "When you film one of these scenes, it is so technical and so not romantic."

