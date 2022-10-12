Shakira's latest look is so unexpected amid slew of cryptic messages - and fans want answers The Colombian star looked unrecognizable

Shakira debuted a surprising new look in her recent Instagram post, leaving fans confused as she dropped yet another cryptic message hinting that she's about to release new music.

The Colombian songstress shared a clip of herself walking round a supermarket in oversized harem pants, a figure-flattering tank top and floral print trench coat that cascaded down to her ankles. Shakira added platform sandals and socks to her mix 'n' match getup, accessorizing with a pair of futuristic sunglasses.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker teased her flowing brunette locks into a messy topknot, sporting an extremely relaxed ensemble as she navigated through the store's aisle.

Shakira captioned the post: "Se volvió rutinario #Monotonía 19.10.22," seemingly referring to the date of her new music release. The Spanish phrase translated to: "It became routine."

Shakira looked unrecognizable in the clip

Fans were left convinced the unrecognizable star was about to drop her new music, rushing to the comments to share their excitement.

"I'm dying to listen to it already!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Enough, I need that song already." Likening Shakira's unexplained behaviour on social media to Beyonce's iconic album release, one doting fan declared: "SHE'S IN HER 'LEMONADE' ERA."

Shakira never passes on an opportunity to show off her daring sense of style and enviable wardrobe, but since Thursday, 6 October, the star has shared a slew of cryptic social media posts that has fans wondering what message she is trying to send, and to whom.

Sharing unexplained posts with a running theme of heartbreak, potential infidelity, and tumultuous times, fans can't help but wonder if she is alluding to her recent split from Gerard Piqué, if she has new music coming soon, or both.

Shakira looked phenomenal at her last red carpet appearance

The star recently shared a confusing statement to her IG grid, posting a clip of a bleeding heart being crushed to the sound of a pulse in the background.

In the caption, she wrote in Spanish: "Nunca dije nada, pero me dolía. Yo sabía que esto pasaría," which translates to: "I never said anything, but it hurt me. I knew this would happen."

