Jamie Lee Curtis looks phenomenal in zebra-striped swimsuit for daring throwback

Jamie Lee Curtis knows how to make a fashion statement, and on Thursday she turned heads when she shared a daring throwback.

The Halloween star was enjoying a sunny holiday in Italy at the time and she posed up a storm in a high-rise zebra-striped swimsuit that exposed the entirety of her never-ending legs. The gorgeous piece of swimwear perfectly highlighted the star's phenomenal physique, including her toned arms. Although there was no pool in sight for the snap, Jamie still styled out the look while posing up against a rock.

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis discusses plastic surgery on Lorraine

Nowadays, the Hollywood star prefers a shorter hairstyle, but back when the photo was taken she was enjoying a longer style, with strands of hair cascading down her back.

In her caption, she teased: "This just popped up #tbt #wheninrome."

Fans were blown away by the show-stopping image, as one enthused: "Jamie, I never realized you were such a snack when you were younger."

A second commented: "You were on fire then & you look amazing now," while a third called her a "bombshell" and a fourth shared: "Jesus you've been my dream girl since the early 80's and you still are the sexiest woman I've ever seen!"

Jamie looked flawless!

Many others were left speechless as they shared strings of flame emojis.

Last year, the 63-year-old shared another astounding throwback during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Jamie, who hosted the series twice in the 1980s, gave fans a look at the picture which was from 1984, and showed her rocking a herringbone overcoat with red lace tights and black stiletto boots paired with white leg warmers.

"Well OKAY! #tbt to the second time I hosted @nbcsnl," the star shared, ticking off the stereotypical 80s parts of the image including the leg warmers, a cigarette, and her ''swagger".

