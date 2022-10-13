Cruz Beckham surprises in unexpected Y2K accessory

There's never a dull moment with Cruz Beckham. David and Victoria's son always has a new, alternative outfit up his designer-clad sleeve. The star shared his latest look with fans online, sparking interest concerning his unorthodox choice of headwear.

LOOK: Cruz Beckham dons super unusual hat for rare outing with girlfriend

Cruz, 17, posed for a photo taken by friend and model Nathan Rosen, looking suave in a chocolate brown corduroy baker boy hat – how very Y2K. He paired the unique menswear accessory with a pale blue fleece track jacket featuring vertical cream striped and a white tank top – his go-to staple piece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cruz Beckham enjoys weekend with girlfriend at Cotswolds home

Cruz upped the ante with his choice of jewellery – two chunky gold necklaces which added a decadence spin on his streetwear aesthetic. He also showed off a glint of his arty nose stud.

MORE: Nicola Peltz gushes about mum Claudia in new pictures with Brooklyn Beckham

Baker boy hats have been around since the 1910s but made a welcome resurgence in the noughties era. They were also used by sportsmen for golf and driving yet have since taken on a new sartorial cachet thanks to their celebrity fans.

Cruz rocked the noughties accessory

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Gigi Hadid and even Devil Wears Prada protagonist Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway) are big fans.

Cruz Beckham recently took advantage of mum Victoria's debut show at Paris Fashion Week – using the opportunity to showcase his cutting-edge style. The 17-year-old has mastered menswear dressing and stepped out to attend Victoria's after-party in double denim.

The budding singer has an eclectic selection of edgy hats

The budding singer was joined by his girlfriend Tana Holding and older brother Romeo as they graced the scene at the glitzy event. Cruz looked contemporary in a dark denim jacket and matching oversized trousers. He layered a simple white vest under his eighties-inspired set, which was broken up by a cherry red Supreme belt.

DISCOVER: Cruz Beckham whips out the double denim for PFW after-party

Romeo looked equally as on-trend as his brother, sporting a black graphic-print hoodie and jeans – in addition to a pair of sunglasses and a crossbody bag.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.