Cruz Beckham whips out the double denim for PFW after-party

Cruz Beckham fully took advantage of mum Victoria's debut show at Paris Fashion Week – using the opportunity to showcase his cutting-edge style. The 17-year-old has mastered menswear dressing and stepped out to attend Victoria's after-party in double denim.

The budding singer was joined by his girlfriend Tana Holding and older brother Romeo as they graced the scene at the glitzy event. Cruz looked contemporary in a dark denim jacket and matching oversized trousers. He layered a simple white vest under his eighties-inspired set, which was broken up by a cherry red Supreme belt.

Cruz wore his sandy hair styled in curtains with a middle parting and shielded his face from flashing cameras with a pair of oversized sunglasses – clearly a style note adopted from his fashion designer mum.

Romeo looked equally as on-trend as his brother, sporting a black graphic-print hoodie and jeans – in addition to a pair of sunglasses and a crossbody bag.

Cruz rocked a double denim combo for the event

Tana followed suit, also opting for a darker colour scheme. The blonde beauty donned a relaxed navy blue button-down jacket with a classic collar, which she teamed with some oversized charcoal cargo pants and white sneakers.

The two Beckham brothers were joined for the Paris Fashion Week event by oldest brother Brooklyn and his wife Nicola. Victoria's debut marked the first time Nicola and Victoria have been pictured at the same event after the American actress claimed that the mum-of-four had "blanked" her during the design process of her wedding dress.

Cruz was joined by girlfriend Tana and brother Romeo

In a recent interview with Variety, 27-year-old Nicola and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law. She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

