Romeo and Cruz Beckham twin in divisive accessories during sibling outing Both boys are keen fashionistas

Menswear is a tough nut to crack – but Romeo and Cruz Beckham aren’t fazed by the challenge. The Beckham brothers are purveyors of men's fashion and are never shy to showcase new, maximalist looks. Cruz, 17, joined big brother Romeo, 19, in Miami for a siblings day out – and they twinned in a divisive accessory.

The brothers enjoyed a sun-drenched day out together, matching in backwards caps. Romeo opted for an electric blue cap which was teamed with a chain necklace and an oversized beige T-shirt, while Cruz donned a classic black version to complete his red hoodie ensemble.

WATCH: Cruz Beckham enjoys weekend with girlfriend at Cotswolds home

Romeo took to social media to share the sweet image with fans via his Instagram Stories. He simply captioned the selfie by tagging his brother.

The backwards cap has become a point of contention within the fashion sphere over the years. Some say that the wearing of the cap backwards defeats the point of wearing it at all – and so the item regularly oscillates between on-trend and off-trend.

The Beckham brothers twinned in backwards caps

According to Mr Porter, the backwards cap: "was first worn on the baseball field by catchers, to keep the brim out of the way of their protective masks. But it caught on as a cultural phenomenon following Mr Sylvester Stallone’s 1987 arm-wrestling movie Over The Top, followed by high-profile baseball star Mr Ken Griffey Jr in the 1990s."

"It owes its youthful, rebellious connotations to Mr Will Smith in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, and, through the decade, musicians such as Mr Tupac Shakur, Jay-Z and, ultimately, Limp Bizkit’s Mr Fred Durst."

Romeo and Cruz share a close brotherly bond

While holidaying in Miami, Cruz recently showed off his surfing skills. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 17-year-old treated his 1.9 million followers to an epic clip showing him honing his surfing skills. Shot by fashion mogul mum, Victoria, Cruz could be seen following a speedboat, making the most of the man-made waves.

Victoria captioned the clip: "Afternoon sun," whilst dad David shared a separate clip along with the words: "LOVE @cruzbeckham."

