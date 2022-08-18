Romeo Beckham channels brother Cruz with dramatic new hair transformation The budding footballer rocked an unexpected new hair colour

The Beckham boys don’t shy away from the salon – as middle brother Romeo's latest hair transformation has proven. The 19-year-old showed off a new 'do via social media while posing for a sweet snap with sister Harper – and fans are obsessed.

Romeo rocked a head of baby pink hair, giving his signature bleach blonde buzz cut a revamp. The footballer wore a white T-shirt as he smiled alongside his sister, who looked sweet in a loosely fitted floral dress.

The star simply captioned the wholesome post with a red heart emoji, leaving fans to dote on the Beckham sibling's close bond. "Love the bond," one fan commented, while another user added: " Cute picture - beautiful sister and brother." A third said: "Both of you gosh," and a fourth penned: "Super cute."

The image comes a few months after youngest Beckham brother Cruz posed for the cover of i-D Magazine with a fresh candy pink dye job. The edgy and somewhat controversial The Out Of Body Issue cover shoot saw Cruz pose in his underwear on the cover of the prestigious magazine, leaving fans to gush over the budding singer's new hairdo.

Romeo and Harper posed for a sweet selfie

"Pinky boy," one follower mentioned, while another said: "Wow what a photo." A third added: "Love this!! Love your hair colour," and a fourth wrote: "Super cool."

The star showed off his new pink hair

In additional photographs captured by Steven Klein from the series Cruz was depicted reclining on a purple carpeted floor in radiant green sportswear and posed on a stool with black netting across his head.

The 17-year-old has since reverted back to a more lowkey hair look, currently opting for a spikey updo with nineties-style frosted tips. Clearly, the singer and his older brother are taking after his father in terms of experimenting with his hairdos, who was renowned for rocking a multitude of unconventional lids.

