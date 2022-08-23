Cruz Beckham dons super unusual hat for rare outing with girlfriend

No matter how old you are, the novelty of Disneyworld just doesn’t wear off. The same goes for the Beckham boys – who enjoyed a sibling outing to the resort earlier this week. For the occasion, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, sported some sporty looks and the youngest Beckham brother certainly surprised with his choice of headgear.

READ: David Beckham reveals wife Victoria's surprising new addition to $24million Miami home

Cruz donned a Spice Girls T-shirt, paying tribute to his mum Victoria, which he paired with a glistening gold chain necklace, some black Adidas shorts and a cap that resembled a red raccoon. The budding singer pouted for the sibling selfie taken by Romeo, who looked relaxed in a basketball vest, a silver chain necklace and a sunhat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cruz Beckham enjoys weekend with girlfriend at Cotswolds home

The boys posed in front of the famous Disneyworld building with Cruz's new girlfriend Tana Holding in the background. Tana looked laid back in an oversized white T-shirt with a graphic gold print and wore her blonde tresses scraped up into a high ponytail.

SEE: Romeo and Cruz Beckham twin in divisive accessories during sibling outing

The trio have been spending some quality time together in Miami where footballer Romeo is based. Cruz and Tana joined the rest of the Beckham clan to support Romeo at a football game and subsequently enjoyed soaking up the Florida sun rays.

Cruz rocked a very unusual hat during the outing

Romeo and Cruz share a close bond – not just as siblings but also as fashionistas. Romeo recently twinned with his younger brother as she showed off a fresh head of baby pink hair, giving his signature bleach blonde buzz cut a revamp.

The youngest Beckham is currently in Miami with his girlfriend Tana

The image comes a few months after youngest Beckham brother Cruz posed for the cover of i-D Magazine with a fresh candy pink dye job. The edgy and somewhat controversial The Out Of Body Issue cover shoot saw Cruz pose in his underwear on the cover of the prestigious magazine, leaving fans to gush over the budding singer's new hairdo.

SEE: Cruz Beckham shows off bold hair transformation – see throwback photo

The 17-year-old has since reverted back to a more lowkey hair look, currently opting for a spikey updo with nineties-style frosted tips. Clearly, the singer and his older brother are taking after his father in terms of experimenting with his hairdos, who was renowned for rocking a multitude of unconventional lids.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.