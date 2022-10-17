Kate Hudson looks drop dead gorgeous in rippling backless gown The actress stole the spotlight in London on Sunday evening

Kate Hudson owned the red carpet in an ethereal plunging ballgown to attend the London premiere of her new murder mystery film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Sunday evening.

The Hollywood actress was a vision of elegance in a flowing, fitted dress that cascaded down her athletic frame. Complete with a deep-V neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, a backless design and a sheer cutout mesh panel across her lower midriff, Kate's daring dress was the perfect garment to highlight her feminine silhouette.

Braving the autumn chill, Kate layered with an ebony-hued silky fur coat which she let fall off her shoulders. The mother-of-three amped up the glamour with poker-straight blonde hair extensions and a daring smokey eyeshadow in a sunset color palette.

Kate beamed as she walked the red carpet with co-stars Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn and Madeline Cline, opting for minimal accessories to let her glamorous eveningwear steal the show.

Kate was joined by her partner Danny Fujikawa on the red carpet

Directed by Rian Johnson, the new film welcomes a whole new set of stars, with just Daniel returning from the original film as Benoit Blanc.

The plot reads: "As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbours their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect."

The film will be in cinemas for one week only from 23 November, before landing on Netflix on 23 December.

Speaking on the Knives Out red carpet, Kate recalled the first time she met her co-stars. "The first time I met everybody was at Daniel's. He had a cocktail party for all of us," said Kate.

The actress looked phenomenal wearing a rippling black and yellow gown

"I was one of the first to arrive, every time I looked up someone was coming down the stairs and it was another person in the cast. It was like watching the entrance of every person that was going to end up being my new family," the actress sweetly shared.

So, how do we get an invite to Daniel Craig's next cocktail party?

