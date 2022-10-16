Kate Hudson dons striking double-denim looks as she steps out in London So fabulous!

Kate Hudson is the busiest of bees as she prepares to premiere the highly anticipated second installment of Knives Out, Glass Onion.

The star has traveled all over the world to promote it, and as she goes from red carpet to red carpet, she has not disappointed with any of her outfits.

She rounded up some of her latest as she marked the first day of the London Film Festival, for which she wore not just one but three looks.

Kate took to Instagram to show off her three looks for day one, first posing in a plush white bathrobe as she walked towards a blue chair.

Right as she sat down, the clip cut to reveal her in the first look, a light aqua blue knit dress with billowing sleeves which she paired with off-white knee-high leather boots.

The next look was a perfect cross between feminine and masculine, consisting of a structured denim jacket with stitched up panels of different shades of denim, a matching mini skirt, and to top it all off, a coordinating navy blue tie tied over a crisp white button down, plus sheer tights and the same leather boots.

All of her looks are showstopping!

The third and final look was a continuation of the denim theme, albeit a more glamorous one.

The last clip sees her in a form-fitting, floor-length denim skirt paired with a matching bustier top featuring a sweetheart neckline, layered under a matching denim jacket with big gold buttons. Though the previous looks had her long blonde hair in soft waves, for her night out, she had it styled in tighter curls.

She wore yet another stunning look as she attended the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery European Premiere and Closing Night Gala with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

"London Film Festival Day 1 Morning to night," she wrote in the caption, and the official Instagram page for Knives Out replied with: "Slaying for 24h straight."

Fans also wrote: "On freaking fire," and: "The double denim is fire," as well as: "Proper fashionista," plus another fan added: "Can you teach me how to be cool?!! Thanks!!!"

