Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis makes serious style departure in fitted fishtail gown

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis looked outstanding as she graced the National Television Awards red carpet on Thursday evening and her bright figure-hugging fishtail frock was like nothing fans had seen before.

The 27-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her bright green crepe gown and breathtaking beauty look as she posed with her mum, who was her date for the night. It wasn't until Rose's red carpet arrival that fans could see her sweeping figure-flattering gown in all its glory. Rose looked every inch the ballroom star as she gracefully lifted the train of her gown and swept around to pose for the keen photographs and star-struck fans.

Rose completed her dazzling look with a statement red lip and her flawless complexion was radiant with dewy bronze eyeshadow.

Rose is breathtaking in her sweeping sheer gown

Inside the annual star-studded event, Rose and her former Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice looked happier than ever as they reunited on Thursday night. The dancing duo had even more to celebrate as the night went on as they took to the stage when Strictly Come Dancing won Best Talent Show.

Rose and Giovanni together again

The EastEnders actress had also been nominated for best serial performance for her portrayal of Frankie Lewis in the soap, but she lost out to Mark Charnock.

Rose happily took her mum along as her date

The NTAs are, of course, a moment to dress up and the celebrities are always out in force on the red carpet, donning their finest gowns.

One of our favourite looks of the night was Loose Women's Frankie Bridge, who rocked a beautiful, floor-length tangerine number boasting transparent mesh detail at the waist.

Frankie's dress provided another pop of colour

Another show-stopping outfit came courtesy of Rochelle Humes. The This Morning presenter looked like a goddess in a black and white number with bow detailing on the bodice.

And who can forget Holly Willoughby's princess look? The TV favourite celebrated yet another big win for This Morning in a statement strapless gown.

