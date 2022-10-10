Ciara goes hell for leather in vampy mini dress - and woah

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ciara, 36, went hell for leather on Sunday night at the Imagine Ball in Los Angeles, turning heads on the red carpet as she joined a star-studded guestlist at the annual charity event.

SEE: Ciara inspires fans as she opens up about fertility issues with heartfelt story

The star attended the Imagine Ball alongside Pia Toscano, David Foster and Katherine McPhee. The Goodies songstress looked incredible in a monochrome leather getup, rocking an exaggerated leather shirt dress with belted detailing and a Bardot neckline. The statement piece featured built-in leather gloves and accented sleeves, paired perfectly with leather platform boots and Ciara's statement all-black chunky sunglasses.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara and husband Russell Wilson hailed as couple goals after romantic post

The star levelled up her look with several layers of gold jewellery, including oversized hoops and a gold chain choker.

Rocking a slick high bun, Ciara stepped out with icy blonde hair and a choppy set of bangs, finishing her look with a frosted pink lip gloss.

MORE: Ciara stuns on the red carpet for date night in beautiful velvet gown

Ciara turned heads on the red carpet

We're all about the leather look this fall. If you want to recreate Ciara's effortless biker-girl aesthetic, this 'Marinella' mini dress from Revolve is an easy way to channel her red-carpet glamour.

Pair it with chunky heeled boots for a daring daytime look, or team it with strappy mules for a vampy date-night ensemble.

Bardot leather dress, $138, Revolve

Ciara's red carpet appearance comes just after the No.1 hit singer delighted her impressive 32.9 million followers on Instagram in a daring all-black biker suit look.

"Puttin all the lames on [ice]" penned the star and she showed off her phenomenal curves in a figure-skimming unitard. Fans couldn't get enough of her waist-cinching look, flooding the comments with flame emojis and compliments.

MORE: Ciara dazzles in stunning date night dress

RELATED: Inside Ciara's sprawling $6.7m former Seattle home she shared with husband Russell Wilson

"You look INCREDIBLE!" wrote one fan, as another gushed: "Rock star Ci."

"Such a baddie," commented a third fan, as a fourth comment read: "Love this fit!!!"

The songstress looked incredible in the statement leather ensemble

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are proud parents to Sienna, four, and Win, one, and also to her son, Future, seven, who she shares with her rapper ex, Future.

Back in June 2021, she announced she was back to her pre-baby weight after losing almost 40 pounds. "Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks," she announced on Instagram. "I'm so proud of myself."

She also had some words of encouragement for other mother's trying to look and feel their best. "If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!" she added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.