Frankie Bridge delights fans in £47.40 show-stopping jumpsuit

Frankie Bridge looked stunning on Sunday evening as she took to Instagram to present the latest edition of 'Frankie's Faves' - her franchise she shares with followers to show them what she's loving on the high street each week.

This week saw the Loose Women presenter put together a real plethora of looks, from knitted dresses to sassy evening wear.

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

One getup that really caught our attention was the 'Diamante Trim Plunge Corset Velvet Jumpsuit' which cost £47.40 from Warehouse - it looked so striking.

Made in the sumptuous material, complete with a sparkly trim, together with the plunging neckline, it's a real head-turner that would be ideal for the party season, don't you think?

Frankie looked stunning in her Warehouse jumpsuit

Fans took to the comments section to shower the former Saturdays star with praise. One wrote: "You make everything you wear look exquisite." Another quipped: "Gorgeous as always!" We couldn't agree more.

Frankie's jumpsuit:

Black Diamante Trim Plunge Corset Velvet Jumpsuit , £47.40, Warehouse

Seeing as Christmas is just around the corner, it's great to get party wear inspiration from our favourite best-dressed celebrities like Frankie. Although the star is quite particular on what she likes to wear for the festive period. She previously told HELLO!: "I'm a massive black midi dress fan. I think the short black dress thing has gone into midis now. I love them, I think they're flattering on most people with a pair of simple heels and then you can accessorise more with jewellery so it's perfect for Christmas."

As for the trends she avoids? "I'm not really a massive sequin fan," she confessed. "I always find at Christmas and New Year the shops are full of sparkly dresses and that's just not me. I think you can do sequins in a cool way, but I think there's a fine line!"

