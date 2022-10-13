Frankie Bridge makes jaws drop in the most risqué dress you've ever seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge stepped out at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2022 on Wednesday evening, wearing a seriously foxy, leather-look dress which featured a cut-out middle section. Wow!

The former Saturdays singer positively smouldered in the racy style, which hugged her shape. She joined Perrie Edwards and Ellie Goulding at the bash, as she sauntered on to the red carpet for snaps. Gorgeous!

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

Frankie's dress was designed by Rick Owens, a label loved by the Kardashian's. You can purchase this bold strapless style at Net-A-Porter, so keep scrolling should you wish to invest.

Net-A-Porter says of the item: "Rick Owens' experimental approach to design is what makes its pieces feel so unexpected and cool.

"This gown features a daring cutout at the structured, folded bodice that creates a sculptural feel. It's made from glossy coated-denim resembling leather and fitted with internal boning for support. Wear yours with strappy sandals for your next formal event."

Frankie's dress:

Rick Owens Strapless cutout coated-denim gown, £950, Net-A-Porter

The mother-of-two wore her hair in a shaggy style and sported a face of incredible, futuristic makeup by Frankie's makeup artist Malin Cole, which highlighted her incredible features.

The 33-year-old went to the same awards event exactly a year ago and also wore a seriously daring frock for the occasion. The bright red number she donned was made from latex and was by Saint Laurent. Keeping her makeup and rocking a chic top-knot hairstyle, she let the getup do all the talking.

Joking about her outfit on Instagram at the time, she wrote: "Look Mum I'm wearing a balloon! Can we take a moment for the dress.. and the first up do @attitudemag #attitudeawards."

