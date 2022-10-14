Frankie Bridge lights up the red carpet rocking sassy see-through dress - wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

One of the biggest nights in TV is the National Television Awards, and we love tuning in to see whether our favourite shows will win some gongs.

READ: 28 best dressed stars at the National Television Awards 2022: from Holly Willoughby to Maya Jama

The event is of course, a moment to dress up and the celebrities are always out in force on the red carpet, donning their finest gowns.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles makes surprise appearance at NTAs

Frankie Bridge positively shimmered as she posed for photographs outside the OVO Arena in Wembley for the glittering ceremony, held on Thursday evening.

READ: See the full list of winners for the National Television Awards 2022

We loved her dress; she rocked a beautiful, floor-length tangerine number that was sleeveless and came with a transparent mesh detail at the waist, showing off her washboard abs. Wow! The Loose Women presenter added high heels and eye-catching gold jewellery into the mix. Fabulous, don't you agree?

Frankie looked stunning in her orange dress

The prestigious event saw Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly missing out on the action due to a last-minute Covid diagnosis, but we loved seeing the stars of the British showbiz battling it out across 16 categories.

Get the look!

Orange bandeau bodycon maxi dress, £100, River Island

It's been a busy week for mother-of-two Frannkie. On Wednesday evening, the 33-year-old headed to the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards and made headlines in her risque Rick Owens dress.

Frankie wowed in a Rick Owens dress

The £950 gown by the label, which is also often worn by the Kardashians, featured a daring cutout at the structured, folded bodice, giving the ensemble a sculptural feel. Made from glossy coated-denim, it looked like leather and hugged her petite frame. She wore her hair in a lightly ombre style and the texture was very surfer vibes with laid-back waves.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's £29.99 jumper dress just caused an Instagram meltdown

In fact, the dress was so tight, the star even needed help to get out of her taxi and up the stairs! The former Saturfdays singer showed fans a behind-the scenes video on her Instagram, of her moving with difficulty. The price you pay for fashion, eh?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.