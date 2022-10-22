Frankie Bridge looks so glam in slinky jumper and snakeskin skirt The Loose Women star looked incredible

Frankie Bridge knows how to make an impact with her fashion, and we are obsessed with the singer's latest offering.

EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Bridge fights back tears as she bravely details mental health struggle at Inspiration Awards

Following an appearance on Loose Women, the star shared a gorgeous look at her outfit, which highlighted her svelte figure. Frankie looked magnificent as she donned a stylish green jumper, which would be perfect for the lower temperatures and a snakeskin skirt that covered over a pair of sky-high boots. The star finished off her incredible look with a dangly earring, as she playfully moved some hair from her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge wows in just a sports bra as she opens up about unexpected cravings

"Friday Loose days are the best days," she shared in her caption, and fans were quick to share their love of the outfit.

MORE: Frankie Bridge wears sassy leather skirt - and reveals skincare secret

SEE: Frankie Bridge shares cutest pregnancy throwback photo – fans react

One enthused: "Look beautiful love the outfit and boots," while a second posted: "Loving the green cardi!"

A third penned: "Looking absolutely beautiful," and a fourth added: "What a beautiful stunning cardigan you are wearing in this photograph of yourself Frankie. I love the way it is so loose and so baggy on you."

A fifth revealed a previous quandary, as they wrote: "Ok I just bought this skirt cos she had a similar one a couple of years ago and I deliberated way too long and then spent a year trying to find it on Depop."

What a look!

Frankie showed how glamorous she could be earlier this month when she arrived at the National Television Awards in a beautiful, floor-length tangerine number that was sleeveless and came with a transparent mesh detail at the waist, showing off her washboard abs.

SHOP: Frankie Bridge's £16.80 revealing halter dress is selling out at the speed of light

WOW: Frankie Bridge makes jaws drop in the most risqué dress you've ever seen

And she effortlessly styled out a pair of high heels alongside plenty of dazzling accessories, including earrings and a striking ring.

She also grabbed attention as she flashed her jet-black nails while striking a pose on the red carpet.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.