The best minimal effort Halloween costume ideas for adults

When it comes to choosing a Halloween costume, you probably sit firmly in one of two camps, funny or sexy, with a bit of scary thrown in too. Either way, most of us have attempted a homemade costume with tragic results (guilty), so we've searched the internet to find all of the best costumes and accessories you can shop online for an outfit you'll love that requires minimal effort.

Last year Halloween fell just before a UK lockdown, so don't miss out this time. Here are the best easy Halloween costume ideas for adults to shop for 2021...

Halloween devil costumes

A devil costume can be sexy and scary, plus it's a great excuse to wear a bold red lip. If you want to go low-key you can just wear a pair of horns, or you could go all out with a red outfit complete with a cape.

Halloween headband with crystal devil horns, £6.40, ASOS

Red velvet long cape, £12, Pretty Little Thing

Halloween choker necklace in red crystal, £4.80, ASOS

Devil dress up set, £5, Argos

Smiffy devil costume, £18.99/$26.26, Amazon

Large devil trident, £3.49/$11, Amazon

MAC lipstick in Ruby Woo, £14, LookFantastic

Halloween angel costumes

Adding angel wings and a halo to that LWD (little white dress) you've been wanting to wear is an easy and cute Halloween costume. Or let Amazon do all of the hard work for you with one of their angel costumes, complete with a dress and accessories. To make it more Halloween-appropriate, go as a fallen angel in all black.

Faux feather halo, £2, Missguided

Extra large feather angel wings, £24, Pretty Little Thing

Boland angel wings, £9.79/$16.11, Amazon

Smiffys angel costume, £24.14/$33.68, Amazon

Fallen angel costume, £41.99, fancydress.com

Large feather wings, £10, Missguided

Halloween vampire costumes

Wear a black lace dress with fangs or choose from one of these ready-made costumes to be a vampire this Halloween. Fake blood is essential.

Deluxe vampire Halloween costume, £33.99, fancydress.com

Halloween black velour vampiress costume, £20, Argos

Women's gothic corset dress, £39.99/$55.30, Amazon

Vampire fangs for Halloween, £5.99/$8.64, Etsy

Fright Fest fake blood, £5.99/$8.28, Amazon

Halloween bunny costumes

Bunny, cat and mice (duh!) costumes aren't very scary but they're still classic choices for Halloween. If anyone asks, you're Frank from Donnie Darko.

White bunny mask, £7, Missguided

Black lace bunny ears, £6, Missguided

Belted unitard, £15.49, Shein

Bunny ears with veil, £6.99/$10.09, Etsy

The Addams Family costumes

If you live by the words of Wednesday Addams "I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour", she's the perfect Halloween costume for you. Best known for the 90s remake, Wednesday and Morticia from The Addams Family both have easy outfits to recreate. Add a collar to a black mini dress for Wednesday or go for a wide-sleeved maxi for Morticia. There are lots of ready-made costumes online, too.

Wednesday Addams dress, £21.99/$24.99, Amazon

Athens 2 chunky high lace up boots, £45, ASOS

Cotton frill collar in white, £7.80, ASOS

Smiffys immortal soul costume, £14.54/$21.27, Amazon

Black dress costume, £16.99, fancydress.com

Promising Young Woman costumes

Give a nurse's outfit a dark twist by adding a rainbow wig and going as Cassie from Promising Young Woman.

Synthetic multi-coloured wig, £9.36, Light in the Box

Say ahhhh! costume, £35.99, fancydress.com

Halloween Queen of Hearts costume

H&M has done all of the work for you with this Queen of Hearts costume. Wear with chunky boots or red heels depending on your party plans.

Queen of Hearts costume, £24.99/$34.99, H&M

Halloween mermaid costume

Missguided has this gold sequin mermaid outfit that's just asking for an excuse to be worn. There's always the option to make it scarier with makeup and face paint.

Gold tail mermaid outfit, £32, Missguided

Halloween alien costume

Looking for a costume that will make everyone laugh? This alien outfit is the ultimate minimum effort maximum impact purchase.

FunClothing inflatable alien costume, £26/$32.99, Amazon

Halloween clown costumes

Or if you want to genuinely scare a few people, this Pennywise mask or Penny the Clown outfit should do it.

IT Pennywise mask, £9.99/$13.81, Amazon

Penny the Clown costume, £44.99, fancydress.com

