The best minimal effort Halloween costume ideas for adults

Funny, sexy and scary Halloween 2021 costume ideas for adults. From vampires to fallen angels, bunnies to devils and Wednesday Addams to Cassie from Promising Young Women, these are the best Halloween costumes for adults to shop now.
When it comes to choosing a Halloween costume, you probably sit firmly in one of two camps, funny or sexy, with a bit of scary thrown in too. Either way, most of us have attempted a homemade costume with tragic results (guilty), so we've searched the internet to find all of the best costumes and accessories you can shop online for an outfit you'll love that requires minimal effort.
Last year Halloween fell just before a UK lockdown, so don't miss out this time. Here are the best easy Halloween costume ideas for adults to shop for 2021...
Halloween devil costumes
A devil costume can be sexy and scary, plus it's a great excuse to wear a bold red lip. If you want to go low-key you can just wear a pair of horns, or you could go all out with a red outfit complete with a cape.
Halloween headband with crystal devil horns, £6.40, ASOS
Red velvet long cape, £12, Pretty Little Thing
Halloween choker necklace in red crystal, £4.80, ASOS
Devil dress up set, £5, Argos
Smiffy devil costume, £18.99/$26.26, Amazon
Large devil trident, £3.49/$11, Amazon
MAC lipstick in Ruby Woo, £14, LookFantastic
Halloween angel costumes
Adding angel wings and a halo to that LWD (little white dress) you've been wanting to wear is an easy and cute Halloween costume. Or let Amazon do all of the hard work for you with one of their angel costumes, complete with a dress and accessories. To make it more Halloween-appropriate, go as a fallen angel in all black.
Faux feather halo, £2, Missguided
Extra large feather angel wings, £24, Pretty Little Thing
Boland angel wings, £9.79/$16.11, Amazon
Smiffys angel costume, £24.14/$33.68, Amazon
Fallen angel costume, £41.99, fancydress.com
Large feather wings, £10, Missguided
Halloween vampire costumes
Wear a black lace dress with fangs or choose from one of these ready-made costumes to be a vampire this Halloween. Fake blood is essential.
Deluxe vampire Halloween costume, £33.99, fancydress.com
Halloween black velour vampiress costume, £20, Argos
Women's gothic corset dress, £39.99/$55.30, Amazon
Vampire fangs for Halloween, £5.99/$8.64, Etsy
Fright Fest fake blood, £5.99/$8.28, Amazon
Halloween bunny costumes
Bunny, cat and mice (duh!) costumes aren't very scary but they're still classic choices for Halloween. If anyone asks, you're Frank from Donnie Darko.
White bunny mask, £7, Missguided
Black lace bunny ears, £6, Missguided
Belted unitard, £15.49, Shein
Bunny ears with veil, £6.99/$10.09, Etsy
The Addams Family costumes
If you live by the words of Wednesday Addams "I'll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour", she's the perfect Halloween costume for you. Best known for the 90s remake, Wednesday and Morticia from The Addams Family both have easy outfits to recreate. Add a collar to a black mini dress for Wednesday or go for a wide-sleeved maxi for Morticia. There are lots of ready-made costumes online, too.
Wednesday Addams dress, £21.99/$24.99, Amazon
Athens 2 chunky high lace up boots, £45, ASOS
Cotton frill collar in white, £7.80, ASOS
Smiffys immortal soul costume, £14.54/$21.27, Amazon
Black dress costume, £16.99, fancydress.com
Promising Young Woman costumes
Give a nurse's outfit a dark twist by adding a rainbow wig and going as Cassie from Promising Young Woman.
Synthetic multi-coloured wig, £9.36, Light in the Box
Say ahhhh! costume, £35.99, fancydress.com
Halloween Queen of Hearts costume
H&M has done all of the work for you with this Queen of Hearts costume. Wear with chunky boots or red heels depending on your party plans.
Queen of Hearts costume, £24.99/$34.99, H&M
Halloween mermaid costume
Missguided has this gold sequin mermaid outfit that's just asking for an excuse to be worn. There's always the option to make it scarier with makeup and face paint.
Gold tail mermaid outfit, £32, Missguided
Halloween alien costume
Looking for a costume that will make everyone laugh? This alien outfit is the ultimate minimum effort maximum impact purchase.
FunClothing inflatable alien costume, £26/$32.99, Amazon
Halloween clown costumes
Or if you want to genuinely scare a few people, this Pennywise mask or Penny the Clown outfit should do it.
IT Pennywise mask, £9.99/$13.81, Amazon
Penny the Clown costume, £44.99, fancydress.com
