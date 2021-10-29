Amanda Holden slips into mini dress and stockings for Halloween fun The radio presenter pulled out all the stops

Amanda Holden is no stranger to a mini dress, but on Friday the star rocked one that's entirely different as she appeared alongside co-star Ashley Roberts and they both dressed as the twins from The Shining.

The 1980 horror film starring Jack Nicholson features a spooky set of twins and Amanda and Ashley channelled them perfectly in their baby blue silk dresses with peter pan collars teamed with white stockings. The dresses were accessorised with pink ribbons around the middle, while the stars wore black court shoes and matching pink clips in their hair.

WATCH: Amanda scares her followers as one of the twins from The Shining

Their makeup was ghoulishly done with white face paint giving them a suitably dead look and very dark eyes for further creepiness.

In one shot, Jamie Theakston appeared behind them, playing Jack, wielding his iconic axe and with an uncanny menacing look on his face.

Fans thought their looks were so creepy

Fans were very impressed with their efforts, taking to the comments section to share their shock, horror and admiration. One wrote: "I'm freaking scared," while another penned: "You both are so scary but at the same time still gorgeous." Others wrote words like "brilliant" and "wow," proving that their Hallows Eve costumes were a huge success.

Amanda also shared a black-and-white video of herself in character running towards the camera in a scary way, with the word 'hello' appearing on the screen - be warned, her Instagram Stories aren't for the faint-hearted.

Last year Tiger King was the theme

Every year the Heart Radio team pulls out all the stops when it comes to Halloween. Last year, the Britain's Got Talent star decided to dress up as none other than Netflix star Carole Baskin, and her social media followers could barely contain themselves. With Ashley this time wearing a full tiger catsuit and Jamie Theakston dressing up as Joe Exotic himself. Fans went wild and it was absolutely brilliant!

