12 fun Halloween crafts and games for kids – and some for adults too

It’s nearly spooky month! Are you hosting a Halloween party for the kids? Or maybe you just want to do some creepy crafts with your little monsters – either way, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up the best Halloween crafts and games, including some for adults too – keep scrolling!

Halloween crafts for kids

ToucanBox Halloween craft box, from £8.90, toucanBox

ToucanBox is a monthly crafting subscription service for kids aged three to eight – and they’ve just released their limed edition Halloween box, which you can get delivered straight to your door. It features everything you need to make a glowing Halloween lantern and a creepy critters Halloween wreath as well as a magazine, surprise collectable and a terrifying sticker sheet.

Halloween charm bracelet kit, £8.73, Amazon

This spooky charm bracelet kit is the perfect Halloween craft for jewellery fans. Thread the beads and add the charms to make your own creations featuring bats, ghosts, witches, monsters, pumpkins, bats and cats

Five-in-one make your own Slime kit, £15, Selfridges

The only thing better than squishing slime is actually making it yourself. You can make five different types of slime with this handy kit – including foam beads and glitter to make it textured too.

Halloween card making kit, £5.75, Amazon

This kit contains everything you need at make Halloween cards, including envelopes, stickers, shapes and embellishments – you could just as easily use the materials to make a super spooky Halloween scene though, if you don’t want to make cards.

Halloween sticker game set, £5.99, Amazon

You get 28 sheets of stickers which children can use to create pumpkins, witches, ghost vampires and all kinds of monsters. Hours of spooky fun!

Halloween games for kids

Pin the nose on the witch game, £5.99, Amazon

Just like pin the tail on the donkey, except it’s the spooky Halloween version featuring a witch and her green nose! Pack it away and you can use it next year!

Halloween bean bag toss game, £7.99, Amazon

This fun Halloween game gets the little terrors practicing their fine motor skills. Toss the beanbags through the pumpkin mouths to score points.

Halloween bingo set, £3.99, Amazon

Up to 20 players of all ages can join in the spooky fun with this Halloween bingo kit. You can provide your own prizes or use the included certificates.

Eyeball and spoon race, £14.29, Amazon

Here’s a gruesome spin on the traditional egg and spoon race that kids will love! You get eight fake eyeballs and wooden spoons in the kit.

Halloween games for adults

Stupid deaths board game, was £20.50 now £18.60, Amazon

This dark board game is perfect for Halloween. Suitable for ages 12 and up, you race against death to be the first player home, working out whether the implausible, and sometimes rather amusing, demise is true or false.

Pick your poison adult card game, £24.95, Amazon

Pick Your Poison is an adult card game of unfathomable “What would you rather do?” scenarios. Three or more players compete to create the hardest scenario possible by combining two of the 326 Poison cards. Everyone anonymously "Picks their poison" – After the reveal, find out who was "right" and who is just as messed up as you thought.

Monopoly Ghostbusters, £33, Selfridges

Who you gonna call? This frightful Monopoly themed around the classic 80s movie is the ultimate Halloween game for adults and children over eight.

