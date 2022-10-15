Amanda Holden dazzles in seriously figure-flattering flares - and that detailing!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden is no stranger to showstopping looks, and her latest ensemble has sent fans into a frenzy with its ultra-glam detailing.

RELATED: Trouser suits are huge this year - these are the 19 suits to wear for any occasion

The star looked stunning in her white blazer and champagne sparkly flares as she appeared on The One Show on Friday, and the mother-of-two has nailed the party season look with the sequin fringe trousers from Forever Unique.

Amanda looked sensational in the sparkly two-piece which she teamed with metallic heels

The Britain's Got Talent judge posed up a storm in her dazzling blazer suit, which she teamed with a pair of metallic heels. She let the trousers do the talking with her minimal accessories, opting for gold earrings and rings to round off the look. Amanda styled her glossy blonde hair in loose curls, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a light smokey eye, a touch of blush, and a deep nude glossy lip. Gorgeous!

READ: Amanda Holden looks unreal in statement boots and velvet mini dress

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share her latest look, with the caption: "Ready for the @bbctheoneshow to talk all thing #ICanSeeYourVoice. Thrilled to be wearing my friend @karl_willett first collection with @foreveruniqueofficial #KarlWillettxForeverUnique."

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Longline double-breasted blazer, £119, and tassel flared trousers, £129.99, Forever Unique

Fans were quick to express their love for Amanda's glam outfit. One wrote: "You look fabulous!" Another added "Stunning! Love these trousers."

MORE: Sequin dresses are absolutely everywhere right now and we're not complaining

The glittering two-piece wasn't the only look jaw-dropping look of Amanda's this week, the radio host channeled Charlie's Angels in a sleek fitted trousers ensemble, as well as stepping out looking sensational on Monday in her velvet dress and statement knee-high boots.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.