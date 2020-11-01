We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden unveiled her second Halloween costume on Saturday night, and it's just as impressive as the first!

MORE: Amanda Holden's Halloween outfit sparks incredible fan reaction

Following her Tiger King-inspired outfit she wore on Heart Radio on Friday, the presenter opted for a more daring look for the weekend.

Styled by her trusted stylist Karl Willett, Amanda looked stunning as she posed on the stairs in a black sequinned mini dress, which featured detachable long sleeves, a cut-out neckline and a flared skirt – the perfect vampy yet glam outfit for the spooky season!

Thanks to the star tagging David Koma, we've tracked down her LBD and it costs £980, but many sizes have already begun to sell out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off amazing Halloween outfit in hilarious video

Amanda added strappy black heels and wore her blonde hair in a sleek straight style – a look that quickly earnt praise from her Instagram followers.

RELATED: Amanda Holden stuns with spooky hair transformation

"#happyhalloween," she simply captioned the snap, and one fan commented: "You look fantastic simply stunning." A second added: "Beautiful as usual Amanda just like a barbie doll." Others questioned why she was so dressed up, with one asking: "Celebrity juice? It’s always a hoot when you’re on."

The Heart Radio star shared a photo of herself in a sequinned LBD on Halloween

The photo was clearly taken before Halloween itself, as Amanda spent the evening celebrating with her daughter Hollie. Several snaps on Instagram showed the pair stirring a smoking cauldron and watching fireworks in the garden.

Sequinned mini dress, £980, David Koma

SHOP AT NET-A-PORTER SHOP AT MATCHES FASHION

While Hollie was dressed to impress in a black witches outfit complete with silver cobwebs, Amanda kept it casual in a pair of black leather leggings and an oversized cream coat, which she paired with a matching hat to keep warm.

Although her outfit was not as Halloween-themed as her daughter's, that didn't stop Amanda's followers from praising her look. "Love the jacket where is it from?" one asked, while another wrote: "You look gorgeous."

Amanda opted for a more casual look as she celebrated with daughter Hollie

Meanwhile, the Britain's Got Talent star pulled out all the stops on Friday when she dressed up as none other than Carole Baskin, with a pink floral top and flower crown.

Amanda revealed that her Heart Radio co-stars had also dressed as personalities from the popular Tiger King documentary, with Ashley Roberts wearing a full tiger catsuit and Jamie Theakston dressing up as Joe Exotic himself.

READ: Amanda Holden's cosy pink jumper steals the show in new family video

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.