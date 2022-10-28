Frankie Bridge wears sassy cut-out dress for big celebration

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge has a lot on her plate right now! Not only is she a bust working mother of two, a Loose Women presenter and has a clothing range with Tesco, she has just been announced as the very first face of Braun IPL.

On Thursday evening, the star celebrated this huge milestone with a launch party and the brunette beauty decided to wear a frock from her own range for the occasion.

She chose a gorgeous black midi dress, looking radiant in the stylish £38 number. Frankie's bodycon dress featured a diagonal, asymmetric cut-out at the neck and flattering fluted sleeves.

A cheeky side split offered a glimpse of her incredible knee-high croc boots. Lush! It's currently online as part of the new collection drop and all sizes are currently available.

Frankie looked gorgeous in her black dress

The star added high heels and dainty jewellery to accessorise, and let the design do all the talking.

Frankie's dress:

F&F FW Bridge Black India Slash Neck Knit Midi Dress, £38, NEXT

We suggest you get in there quick if you fancy adding this to your wardrobe though; many of Frankie's pieces from Tesco sellout at the speed of light.

Black asymmetric cut out bodycon dress, £55, River Island

Speaking about her new collaboration on her Instagram Stories ahead of the event, the 33-year-old said: "Im so excited to finally be able to tell you - I'm Braun's first UK ambassador for IPL!

"I'm so excited about it and I can't wait for you all to see all the behind-the-scenes stuff we've been up to. We've had so much fun already so far, and the team are just great."

She continued: "In the summer, I started my own IPL journey and that's because I've gone from someone who shaves her legs, every single day, and that's a personal decision for me, and it's a great permanent solution for me instead of going to the salon. I don't have to make any appointments: I can do it myself, whenever I want from home on the sofa. I can't wait to share more of this journey with you."

