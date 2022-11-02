Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay turns heads in unexpected dress

Mariska Hargitay enjoyed a girls' night out on Tuesday – and she did so in the most spectacular dress.

The Law & Order: SVU star pulled out all the stops in a floor-length, sparkling silver gown with layered fringe detailing for the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Mariska's frock perfectly highlighted her figure thanks to a nipped-in waist and featured puffed sleeves and a high neck.

Her exquisite ensemble was complemented by her hair, which she wore in romantic loose curls in a half-up style.

She added a dainty box clutch and opted for a dramatic smokey eye which she contrasted beautifully against rosy cheeks and a nude lip.

Mariska appeared solo at the event, no doubt leaving her husband, Peter Hermann at home with their three kids August, 16, Amaya, 11, and Andrew, also 11.

Over the weekend, Mariska shared a very rare family photo in honor of Halloween which showed the family of five dressed up in different colored hooded one-pieces adorned with glow-in-dark neon lights.

Mariska looked incredible on the red carpet

Captioning the sweet family moment, Mariska wrote: "Happy Halloween love, the Hermanns." Her followers were quick to react, with many blown away by their matching costumes.

"The Hermann's really know how to show up for Halloween!!" replied one. A second said: "This is awesome. If there was a competition for the best Halloween family outfits, your family would win it hands down!"

A third added: "The Hermann's coming through with all the creativity. Y'all KILLED IT… but I knew you would."

Mariska enjoyed Halloween with her family

Mariska and Peter met on the set of Law & Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the Younger actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

The proud parents welcomed August in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they adopted their daughter Amaya, and soon afterward they adopted their son Andrew.

