Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay has fans in hysterics with unusual outfit

Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay is normally the picture of chic sophistication, so she caused a huge stir when she made a departure from her usual style.

The 58-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of the outfit she chose to wear on The Today Show, which consisted of an outlandish ruffled shirt, which she compared to an outfit worn by Jerry Seinfeld in the nineties.

Mariska pokes fun at herself in the snap, pulling a miffed face, captioning the photo with a smattering of funny hashtags including a reference to Seinfeld with #idontwanttobeapirate and #rufflesrock.

The actress' fans saw the funny side of her ensemble too, with comments of the crying laughing emoji rolling in

Mariska is known for her no-nonsense presence on Law & Order: SVU, but when off camera, she has a lot more fun in her than fans would think - and she gave them a taste of the bubblier side of her personality recently with a video she posted on her social media from a wedding.

The actress and her husband Peter Hermann attended a close friend's western-themed ceremony and it certainly looked like they were having a great time on the dancefloor as well, as Peter twirled and leaped around effortlessly with his wife to a country beat.

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

