Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay stuns in pink dress on rare date night with famous husband

Mariska Hargitay floored fans on Monday when she made a rare appearance with her famous husband at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star looked completely different to her alter-ego Olivia Benson, rocking a gorgeous, flowing, one-shouldered fuchsia pink dress with flowing train as she cosied up to her spouse, Younger's Peter Hermann, who looked dapper in a grey, checked suit.

Mariska's dress was a total showstopper and she let it do all the talking by keeping her accessories to a minimum, teaming the frock with a pair of crystal-embellished, royal blue, pointed-toe heels and a clutch adorned with a geometric design.

For the arrival photos, the actress wore her hair pulled back into a low chignon, with looser pieces pulled out to frame her face.

However, in snaps she posted on Instagram alongside her husband, Mariska wore her hair down in gorgeous loose curls.

Fans of the actress were blown away by her beautiful appearance, with one commenting on the photo: "WOW! Just wow." A second said: "Pretty in pink." A third added: "Stunning as always."

Mariska looked gorgeous in her pink dress

Others simply loved seeing Mariska and Peter together, with one gushing: "The power of this love. I simply love you both more than anything!" Another added: "Beautiful couple, I love them, I love seeing them happy."

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the actor guest-starred on the police procedural drama.

Mariska opted for a different hairstyle on arrival

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

