Mariska Hargitay wows in leg-lengthening jeans ahead of Law & Order crossover

Mariska Hargitay could barely contain her excitement when she stepped out in New York City this week ahead of Law & Order's highly-anticipated crossover episode.

The Law & Order: SVU star opted for a bold look at the premiere event, wearing a pair of leg-lengthening, wide-legged jeans, a white camisole, and a bright purple blazer that popped against her complexion.

She wore her hair in a chic up-do with shorter pieces left out and curled to frame her face, which she couldn't wipe the smile from as she posed on the red carpet outside Capitale in the Big Apple.

Sharing photos from the event on her Instagram, her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "You look so beautiful. I loved your outfit, your hair, everything amazing."

A second said: "GIRL…how is it possible that you look SO good in ANY and ALL colors. Like…what is this sorcery??!! Teach meeee!" A third added: "Dear Mariska, you're looking so extremely young here! Amazing, stunning."

Fans have been desperate to see a Law & Order crossover episode with all the shows in the franchise, including the flagship Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victim's Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Mariska stood out in her bold purple jacket

Their prayers were answered in August when it was revealed that the three NBC dramas will come together when each show returns on Thursday to tell one story across three gripping hours of television in a first for the franchise.

Law & Order kicks off the episode, titled Gimme Shelter, which begins with an unidentified young girl getting shot in cold blood.

The Law & Order crossover looks incredible

Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) teams up with Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) to track down her killer, before realizing they need help and call upon Mariska's Capt. Olivia Benson from SVU and Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler from Organized Crime.

Mariska took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her excitement over Thursday's episode, captioning photos of her at the event: "Getting so excited about Thursday night's @nbclawandorder historic Crossover Event! Three hours. Three squads. One case. See you there! #SVU #OrganizedCrime #LawAndOrder."

