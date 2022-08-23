Mariska Hargitay stuns in swimwear-clad photos with husband Peter Hermann The Law & Order: SVU star has been married for 18 years

Mariska Hargitay marked a very special occasion with her husband Peter Hermann by sharing some stunning vacation photos.

The Law & Order: SVU star celebrated Peter's 55th birthday last week by paying him a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside two photos of them looking more in love than ever. In one image, Mariska and Peter are standing ankle-deep in the water while holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes.

The second photo is of the duo enjoying a splash around in the sea, with Mariska wearing a long-sleeved one-piece with a rubber ring around her while also holding onto Peter's shoulders, as he floats in the water wearing just a pair of black swimming trunks.

Captioning the fun snaps, Mariska sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday to my guy. In it with you forever."

Fans were quick to react, with one responding: "Happy Birthday to the luckiest man on earth, Peter Hermann!" A second said: "Just the most darling couple," and a third added: "Those pictures are perfection."

Mariska and Peter have been married 18 years

Mariska has been married to fellow actor Peter since 2004. The couple met on the set of Law and Order: SVU all the way back in 2001 when the actor guest-starred in the police procedural drama.

Speaking of the moment she knew Peter was 'the one', Mariska said on The Drew Barrymore Show in January: "Our first date he asked me to go to church with him, and it was that day."

The couple share three children

She explained: "I remember we went to church, and I am crying, and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon, and I am crying because I am like, 'I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.'"

Away from the cameras, the couple are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together, a son named August, in 2006. Five years later, in 2011, they decided to grow their family again, this time choosing to adopt a baby girl named Amaya Josephine. Less than a year later, they adopted another child, a baby boy named Andrew.

