Priyanka Chopra commands attention in suede bra and matching suit

Priyanka Chopra commanded attention when she stepped out in Mumbai, India, on Thursday night wearing an eye-catching blue suede suit.

The 40-year-old looked stunning in the sleek getup, which consisted of an ab-baring, low-cut bra worn underneath a matching blazer and paired with high-waisted, wide-legged pants. Completing her look, Priyanka added a pair of silver platform heels.

The actress is back in her home country to promote her "sustainable" haircare brand, Anomaly Haircare, so it was fitting that her brunette tresses were styled in gorgeous curls that cascaded down her chest.

Priyanka's Anomaly line was launched in the US last year but is now sold at Nykaa stores in India.

Announcing the exclusive deal in August, the mom-of-one wrote on Instagram: "It's only fitting that Anomaly is coming home to India, where the seed for this idea was born so many years ago… with the traditions of a strong haircare routine that was instilled in me."

Priyanka looked stunning in her suit

She added: "We've combined that understanding with our clean, superior formulas that will give you your best hair yet."

Priyanka often dazzles onlookers with her impeccable style, but back in 2019, she revealed that she thought that "confidence" was the best way for someone to look their best.

"I am not someone who is like, 'I want to break the internet with what I am wearing!' I don't think like that," she told People.

Priyanka's haircare brand was launched in 2021

"I wear what I feel, and I need to feel my best in what I wear. I decide on my clothes based on that. I've had a lot of great reviews for what I wear but I really don't wear my clothes for that reason.

She added: "I pick outfits to feel the best that I can feel and I think that's the only way to wear clothes. You can't overthink it."

