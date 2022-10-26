Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share rare photos of daughter Malti

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra had an extra special reason to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights this year — it was their daughter Malti Marie's first Diwali.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback baby photograph as fans get emotional

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my [heart emoji]. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all," the singer and actor, 30, captioned two pics on Instagram on Tuesday, October 25.

Loading the player...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's love story

In the first photo, the couple and their baby wear matching outfits and while Malti's face isn't visible, the little girl holds onto her daddy's wrist as he cradles her. The second pic shows Priyanka, 40, with her daughter on her lap and Malti — whose cute accessories include a flower headband, bracelets and earrings — curls her hand around Nick's finger.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'feeling blessed' as they share Holi celebrations with fans

RELATED: 10 celebrity couples who met online: Adam Levine, Joe Jonas & more

The Matrix Resurrections actress and the "Sucker" singer, who wed in December 2018, welcomed their first child this past January via a surrogate. Malti finally came home in May after spending more than 100 days in the NICU.

Priyanka calls her daughter with Nick her "whole heart"

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," Priyanka wrote on Instagram as she shared their first photo as a family on Mother's Day. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Nick opened up to the Today show's Hoda Kotb later that month about the joys of fatherhood. "Life is beautiful," he said. "She's a gift, and we're just so blessed that she's back home."

READ: Nick Jonas pays tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra with show-stopping birthday celebration

In an interview with People in June, the Jumanji star admitted that his wife was his "rock the whole time" as they dealt with the emotional rollercoaster of having a newborn in the NICU. "I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri."

Since then, Malti has fit right into the couple's busy life. She's been spotted accompanying her mom on a hike and went on her first trip to New York City with Priyanka, who posted a pic of their big adventure as they strolled down the Big Apple's tony Fifth Avenue.

Read more HELLO! US stories here