Priyanka Chopra dazzles in gorgeous crop top as she returns to 'old haunt'

We are so envious of Priyanka Chopra right now as the Hollywood and Bollywood legend enjoys a small break back in India.

The Matrix Resurrections star shared a stunning video from the Mumbai waterfront where she let loose a couple of dance moves while in a beautiful white crop top that highlighted her toned abs. Her fashionable outfit also included a cut-out section around her bust, and she paired it with a matching pair of flared trousers and sunglasses.

And as she got into a waiting car, a white checkerboard clutch bag could also be spotted.

In her caption, the star wrote: "Pit stop at an old haunt…. Even if just for a minute #IYKYK. Mumbai, I've missed you! Now back to work with @anomalyhaircare @mynykaa."

Her sensational post drove fans wild, as one enthused: "That hair," alongside a string of heart emojis and a second added: "Omg slayy ilysm."

A third shared: "OMG QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," and a fourth lamented: "Can you imagine spotting Priyanka just like that on the way taking photos; why won't this happen to me?"

The star looked amazing in her all-white ensemble

Last month, the mom-of-one posted a photograph of herself wearing a canary yellow sari with sheer fabric wrapped around her, featuring a sleeveless blouse and a studded design.

It was paired with an ornate set of bracelets and a choker necklace, as she held a small clutch and styled her hair into bouncy waves, captioning her photo: "Sari sari nights."

Priyanka shares a baby girl with husband Nick Jonas

Although the star is a bonafide fashion icon, back in 2019, she revealed that she thought that "confidence" was the best way for someone to look their best.

"I am not someone who is like, 'I want to break the internet with what I am wearing!' I don't think like that," she told People.

"I wear what I feel, and I need to feel my best in what I wear. I decide on my clothes based on that. I've had lot of great reviews for what I wear but I really don't wear my clothes for that reason.

She added: "I pick outfits to feel the best that I can feel and I think that's the only way to wear clothes. You can't overthink it."

