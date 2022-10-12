Priyanka Chopra is a radiant beauty in a yellow sari for night out The Bollywood star turned some heads

Priyanka Chopra is nothing if not a bonafide style icon, and has recently been turning heads with some show-stopping ensembles.

After a weekend of celebrations, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse into another one, which she embraced with a more traditional spin to her wardrobe.

She posted a photograph of herself wearing a canary yellow sari with sheer fabric wrapped around her, featuring a sleeveless blouse and a studded design.

It was paired with an ornate set of bracelets and a choker necklace, as she held a small clutch and styled her hair into bouncy waves, captioning her photo: "Sari sari nights."

Priyanka has been going from one celebration to the next as she spent the weekend celebrating the wedding of close friends with husband Nick Jonas.

She donned a bright red strapless floor-length gown. Her bold number featured a gorgeous deep-V neckline for some added glamor. She elevated her look with a matching red lip, chunky silver rings and a sparkly manicure.

Priyanka looked radiant in her yellow sari

Nick, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in a gray marl suit flecked with white. He swept back his luscious curls for a sleek appearance.

The Baywatch star shared photos of herself from the pumping wedding festivities alongside Nick and the happy couple, also featuring photos of friends and prominently displaying the wedding tag, #chengingtopowell.

"To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse, your love is so beautiful," she penned.

"May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it."

The actress celebrated a wedding over the weekend with Nick

Priyanka's fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful and gorgeous as always," whilst a second remarked: "You look amazing in that red dress," and a third gushed: "I've heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!"

