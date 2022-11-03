Priyanka Chopra strikes a power pose in a thigh-split skirt and diamonds The actress gave off serious professional energy

Priyanka Chopra knows how to take command, whether it's on the stage, on screen, or even a photograph, and her latest magazine cover is proof of it.

The actress appeared on the latest cover of Variety alongside a truly star-studded group, including the Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt, and Zoe Saldana.

She also looked incredible in a business chic combo of a loose white button down with a layered diamond necklace and even more layered locks.

Priyanka paired it with a high-waisted black skirt featuring a slit running all the way up her leg, showing off her glistening diamond-studded stilettos.

"It's such a pleasure to not only work with visionaries, but to work with friends. What a special opportunity to talk shop with this group," she captioned her social media post with the cover.

The Russos responded with: "Much love," while her friends cheered her on as one wrote: "You go gurl," and another said: "Definition of a star."

Priyanka appeared on the latest cover of Variety

"So proud of you and can't wait for Citadel," a fan even commented while many others simply used flame and heart emojis to support her.

The Bollywood star will be starring in the upcoming Citadel, helmed by the Russos, also starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

The concept for the show is a unique one, featuring multiple other global spin-offs, including in India, Italy, Spain, and Mexico, that are intended to come together and enhance the main one.

Speaking on a panel for Inside TV about the series, she gushed: "You don't have to watch the American show to understand; (the local language series) stands alone.

The actress stars in the American version of Citadel

"But if you watch all the other shows, they're all connected and that's never been done in television. It's such an interesting experiment, especially for a streamer like Amazon that caters to audiences across the world."

